Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 Atletico Paranaense 1 Fluminense 0 Chapecoense 2 Botafogo 1 Cruzeiro 1 Sport 2 Gremio 1 Sao Paulo 0 Palmeiras 0 Atletico Mineiro 1 Ponte Preta 2 Internacional 2 Vitoria 2 Santos 3 Saturday, July 23 Corinthians 1 Figueirense 1 Santa Cruz 0 Coritiba 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 16 10 2 4 31 15 32 2 Corinthians 16 9 3 4 26 12 30 3 Gremio 16 9 3 4 26 19 30 4 Santos 16 9 2 5 30 16 29 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Paranaense 16 8 3 5 18 15 27 6 Atletico Mineiro 16 7 5 4 25 23 26 7 Flamengo 15 7 3 5 18 18 24 8 Ponte Preta 16 7 3 6 20 25 24 9 Sao Paulo 16 6 4 6 16 15 22 10 Chapecoense 16 5 7 4 23 27 22 11 Internacional 16 6 3 7 17 16 21 12 Fluminense 16 5 6 5 15 16 21 13 Vitoria 16 4 7 5 20 24 19 14 Sport 16 5 3 8 25 27 18 15 Coritiba 16 4 6 6 17 20 18 16 Santa Cruz 16 5 2 9 19 21 17 ------------------------- 17 Botafogo 16 4 5 7 20 26 17 18 Figueirense 16 3 8 5 14 19 17 19 Cruzeiro 16 4 3 9 19 27 15 20 America-MG 15 2 2 11 9 27 8 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 25 Flamengo v America-MG (2300)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.