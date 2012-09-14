Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, September 13 Botafogo 1 Internacional 1 Gremio 2 Nautico 0 Wednesday, September 12 Atletico Mineiro 1 Sao Paulo 0 Corinthians 1 Ponte Preta 1 Figueirense 2 Cruzeiro 0 Goianense 1 Coritiba 2 Portuguesa 0 Fluminense 2 Santos 2 Flamengo 0 Sport 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Vasco da Gama 3 Palmeiras 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fluminense 24 15 8 1 40 15 53 2 Atletico Mineiro 23 15 6 2 39 16 51 3 Gremio 24 15 2 7 36 20 47 4 Vasco da Gama 24 12 6 6 31 25 42 ------------------------- 5 Botafogo 24 11 5 8 39 31 38 6 Sao Paulo 24 11 3 10 34 27 36 7 Internacional 24 9 9 6 28 20 36 8 Cruzeiro 24 10 4 10 31 34 34 9 Corinthians 24 8 8 8 26 24 32 10 Ponte Preta 24 8 8 8 30 32 32 11 Santos 24 7 9 8 28 31 30 12 Portuguesa 24 7 8 9 24 26 29 ------------------------- 13 Coritiba 24 8 4 12 37 43 28 14 Nautico 24 8 4 12 29 40 28 15 Esporte Clube Bahia 24 6 10 8 24 26 28 16 Flamengo 23 7 6 10 23 33 27 ------------------------- 17 Sport 24 5 8 11 20 33 23 18 Figueirense 24 5 7 12 27 40 22 19 Palmeiras 24 5 5 14 22 33 20 20 Goianense 24 3 8 13 24 43 17 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Fluminense v Goianense (2130) Sao Paulo v Portuguesa (2130) Sunday, September 16 Coritiba v Santos (1900) Cruzeiro v Vasco da Gama (1900) Esporte Clube Bahia v Figueirense (1900) Nautico v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Palmeiras v Corinthians (1900) Flamengo v Gremio (2130) Internacional v Sport (2130) Ponte Preta v Botafogo (2130)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.