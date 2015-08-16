Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Avai 1 Corinthians 2
Chapecoense 2 Atletico Mineiro 1
Cruzeiro 0 Internacional 0
Fluminense 2 Figueirense 1
Gremio 2 Joinville 1
Palmeiras 4 Flamengo 2
Sport 1 Ponte Preta 1
Saturday, August 15
Sao Paulo 0 Goias 3
Atletico Paranaense 0 Santos 0
Vasco da Gama 0 Coritiba 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 19 12 4 3 27 14 40
2 Atletico Mineiro 19 11 3 5 33 18 36
3 Gremio 19 11 3 5 29 17 36
4 Fluminense 19 10 3 6 22 18 33
-------------------------
5 Palmeiras 19 9 4 6 32 18 31
6 Sao Paulo 19 9 4 6 25 21 31
7 Sport 19 7 10 2 31 21 31
8 Atletico Paranaense 19 9 3 7 23 21 30
9 Chapecoense 19 8 4 7 17 17 28
10 Ponte Preta 19 6 8 5 21 21 26
11 Internacional 19 6 7 6 14 21 25
12 Santos 19 6 6 7 25 24 24
13 Flamengo 19 7 2 10 21 28 23
14 Cruzeiro 19 6 4 9 15 17 22
15 Figueirense 19 5 5 9 18 26 20
16 Avai 19 5 5 9 18 28 20
-------------------------
17 Goias 19 4 7 8 16 16 19
18 Coritiba 19 4 6 9 13 23 18
19 Joinville 19 4 4 11 13 21 16
20 Vasco da Gama 19 3 4 12 8 31 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation