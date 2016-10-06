Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 5 Atletico Paranaense 3 Chapecoense 1 Corinthians 0 Atletico Mineiro 0 Santos 2 Fluminense 1 Sport 1 Sao Paulo 1 Vitoria 0 Gremio 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 28 17 6 5 50 27 57 2 Flamengo 28 16 6 6 37 26 54 3 Atletico Mineiro 29 15 8 6 46 37 53 4 Santos 29 16 3 10 47 27 51 ------------------------- 5 Fluminense 29 13 7 9 36 30 46 6 Atletico Paranaense 29 14 3 12 30 26 45 7 Gremio 29 12 7 10 34 33 43 8 Corinthians 29 12 6 11 35 29 42 9 Botafogo 28 12 5 11 35 33 41 10 Ponte Preta 28 11 6 11 37 43 39 11 Chapecoense 29 9 11 9 40 50 38 12 Coritiba 28 9 9 10 35 33 36 13 Sao Paulo 29 9 9 11 28 29 36 14 Vitoria 29 9 8 12 38 40 35 15 Sport 29 9 7 13 39 45 34 16 Cruzeiro 28 9 6 13 35 41 33 ------------------------- 17 Figueirense 28 7 10 11 27 36 31 18 Internacional 28 8 6 14 28 34 30 19 Santa Cruz 28 6 5 17 33 47 23 20 America-MG 28 5 6 17 19 43 21 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, October 6 Internacional v Coritiba (2230) Sunday, October 9 Cruzeiro v Ponte Preta (0000) America-MG v Palmeiras (2000) Figueirense v Botafogo (2000) Flamengo v Santa Cruz (2000)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)