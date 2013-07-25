July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 24
Sao Paulo 0 Internacional 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Internacional 9 5 3 1 18 12 18
2 Botafogo 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
3 Coritiba 8 4 4 0 11 7 16
4 Cruzeiro 8 4 3 1 18 7 15
-------------------------
5 Vitoria 8 4 2 2 13 8 14
6 Esporte Clube Bahia 9 3 4 2 8 9 13
7 Santos 8 3 3 2 12 9 12
8 Gremio 8 3 3 2 9 8 12
9 Goias 8 3 3 2 7 10 12
10 Atletico Mineiro 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
11 Vasco da Gama 8 3 1 4 11 15 10
12 Criciuma 8 3 1 4 10 14 10
-------------------------
13 Corinthians 8 2 4 2 6 5 10
14 Fluminense 8 3 0 5 12 13 9
15 Flamengo 8 2 3 3 8 8 9
16 Sao Paulo 10 2 2 6 11 14 8
-------------------------
17 Ponte Preta 7 2 1 4 8 10 7
18 Atletico Paranaense 8 1 4 3 13 15 7
19 Portuguesa 8 1 4 3 8 12 7
20 Nautico 8 1 1 6 4 16 4
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 27
Portuguesa v Atletico Paranaense (2130)
Vasco da Gama v Criciuma (2130)
Sunday, July 28
Ponte Preta v Santos (0000)
Corinthians v Sao Paulo (1900)
Cruzeiro v Atletico Mineiro (1900)
Gremio v Fluminense (1900)
Nautico v Internacional (1900)
Coritiba v Vitoria (2130)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Goias (2130)
Flamengo v Botafogo (2130)