UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkey says will bid to host Euro 2024
ISTANBUL, Feb 15 Turkey will bid to host the Euro 2024 soccer tournament after three previous unsuccessful attempts, Turkish Football Federation head Yildirim Demiroren said on Wednesday.
Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 8 Botafogo 1 Palmeiras 2 Corinthians 1 Goianense 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Portuguesa 0 Figueirense 0 Flamengo 2 Internacional 0 Nautico 0 Santos 4 Cruzeiro 2 Sport 0 Vasco da Gama 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasco da Gama 15 10 4 1 22 11 34 2 Atletico Mineiro 13 10 2 1 25 8 32 3 Fluminense 14 8 5 1 24 8 29 4 Gremio 14 9 0 5 21 13 27 ------------------------- 5 Internacional 15 7 6 2 19 11 27 6 Sao Paulo 14 8 1 5 22 16 25 7 Botafogo 15 7 2 6 25 20 23 8 Cruzeiro 15 7 2 6 20 20 23 9 Ponte Preta 14 5 4 5 18 18 19 10 Flamengo 14 5 4 5 18 21 19 11 Corinthians 15 4 6 5 14 14 18 12 Nautico 15 5 2 8 20 27 17 ------------------------- 13 Portuguesa 15 4 5 6 12 16 17 14 Santos 15 3 7 5 13 17 16 15 Coritiba 14 4 3 7 23 29 15 16 Sport 15 3 5 7 13 22 14 ------------------------- 17 Palmeiras 15 3 4 8 15 18 13 18 Esporte Clube Bahia 15 2 7 6 12 21 13 19 Goianense 15 2 4 9 14 28 10 20 Figueirense 15 1 5 9 13 25 8 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, August 10 Atletico Mineiro v Coritiba (0000) Fluminense v Sao Paulo (0000) Ponte Preta v Gremio (0000) Saturday, August 11 Esporte Clube Bahia v Cruzeiro (2130) Santos v Goianense (2130) Sport v Figueirense (2130) Sunday, August 12 Flamengo v Nautico (0000) Atletico Mineiro v Vasco da Gama (1900) Coritiba v Corinthians (1900) Internacional v Ponte Preta (1900) Sao Paulo v Gremio (1900) Fluminense v Palmeiras (2130) Portuguesa v Botafogo (2130)
Feb 15 Familiar faces in the Swansea City dressing room have helped Martin Olsson settle in at the Premier League club, and the defender says he's now getting to the level of fitness he needs to play in the Premiere League.
