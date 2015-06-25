June 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 24
Fluminense 2 Ponte Preta 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport 8 5 3 0 14 7 18
2 Sao Paulo 8 5 2 1 12 5 17
3 Atletico Paranaense 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
4 Atletico Mineiro 8 4 2 2 18 10 14
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 8 4 2 2 10 8 14
6 Gremio 8 4 2 2 11 10 14
7 Corinthians 8 4 1 3 6 7 13
8 Ponte Preta 8 3 4 1 13 9 13
9 Chapecoense 8 4 0 4 7 7 12
10 Avai 8 3 3 2 9 10 12
11 Cruzeiro 8 3 1 4 9 8 10
12 Santos 8 2 4 2 11 11 10
13 Internacional 8 2 4 2 6 7 10
14 Palmeiras 8 2 3 3 8 8 9
15 Goias 8 2 3 3 5 5 9
16 Figueirense 8 2 3 3 6 9 9
-------------------------
17 Flamengo 8 2 1 5 8 12 7
18 Coritiba 8 1 1 6 6 12 4
19 Joinville 8 1 1 6 4 12 4
20 Vasco da Gama 8 0 3 5 3 14 3
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 27
Avai v Gremio (1900)
Chapecoense v Sport (2130)
Sunday, June 28
Corinthians v Figueirense (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Joinville (1400)
Coritiba v Cruzeiro (1900)
Goias v Fluminense (1900)
Palmeiras v Sao Paulo (1900)
Ponte Preta v Atletico Paranaense (1900)
Internacional v Santos (2130)
Vasco da Gama v Flamengo (2130)