UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 15 Fluminense 1 Atletico Paranaense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 34 21 7 6 57 30 70 2 Santos 34 20 4 10 53 29 64 3 Flamengo 34 18 9 7 47 33 63 4 Atletico Mineiro 34 17 9 8 56 44 60 ------------------------- 5 Botafogo 34 16 7 11 41 35 55 6 Atletico Paranaense 35 16 4 15 36 32 52 7 Corinthians 34 14 8 12 44 38 50 8 Fluminense 35 13 10 12 44 42 49 9 Gremio 34 13 10 11 36 37 49 10 Chapecoense 34 11 13 10 45 52 46 11 Ponte Preta 34 13 6 15 43 50 45 12 Sao Paulo 34 12 9 13 36 32 45 13 Cruzeiro 34 12 8 14 42 44 44 14 Sport 34 12 7 15 45 50 43 15 Coritiba 34 10 12 12 38 37 42 16 Vitoria 34 10 9 15 43 48 39 ------------------------- 17 Internacional 34 10 8 16 32 38 38 18 Figueirense 34 7 12 15 28 43 33 19 Santa Cruz 34 7 6 21 37 59 27 20 America-MG 34 7 6 21 21 51 27 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 16 Botafogo v Chapecoense (2130) Coritiba v Santa Cruz (2300) America-MG v Flamengo (2345) Figueirense v Corinthians (2345) Sport v Cruzeiro (2345) Thursday, November 17 Santos v Vitoria (2130) Sao Paulo v Gremio (2130) Atletico Mineiro v Palmeiras (2300) Internacional v Ponte Preta (2300) Sunday, November 20 Atletico Paranaense v Sport (1900) Cruzeiro v Santos (1900) Gremio v America-MG (1900) Palmeiras v Botafogo (1900) Ponte Preta v Fluminense (1900) Vitoria v Figueirense (1900) Chapecoense v Sao Paulo (2130) Flamengo v Coritiba (2130) Santa Cruz v Atletico Mineiro (2130) Monday, November 21 Corinthians v Internacional (2200)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.