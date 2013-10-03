Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 2
Corinthians 2 Esporte Clube Bahia 0
Coritiba 0 Flamengo 2
Cruzeiro 4 Portuguesa 0
Fluminense 1 Botafogo 1
Gremio 1 Atletico Paranaense 0
Santos 3 Sao Paulo 0
Vitoria 2 Goias 1
Tuesday, October 1
Ponte Preta 1 Nautico 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 25 17 5 3 54 20 56
2 Gremio 25 13 6 6 31 21 45
3 Botafogo 25 12 7 6 37 29 43
4 Atletico Paranaense 25 11 8 6 43 34 41
-------------------------
5 Vitoria 25 10 7 8 36 35 37
6 Santos 25 9 9 7 32 25 36
7 Atletico Mineiro 24 9 8 7 28 26 35
8 Fluminense 25 9 7 9 31 32 34
9 Corinthians 25 8 10 7 22 17 34
10 Internacional 24 8 10 6 36 34 34
11 Flamengo 25 8 9 8 30 30 33
12 Goias 25 8 9 8 27 31 33
-------------------------
13 Esporte Clube Bahia 25 8 8 9 26 31 32
14 Portuguesa 25 8 7 10 37 38 31
15 Coritiba 25 7 10 8 28 33 31
16 Sao Paulo 25 7 6 12 21 27 27
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 25 7 4 14 31 43 25
18 Vasco da Gama 24 6 7 11 31 40 25
19 Ponte Preta 24 6 4 14 25 35 22
20 Nautico 25 4 5 16 16 41 17
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 3
Atletico Mineiro v Ponte Preta (2230)
Friday, October 4
Vasco da Gama v Internacional (0000)
Saturday, October 5
Botafogo v Gremio (2130)
Sunday, October 6
Sao Paulo v Vitoria (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Corinthians (1900)
Atletico Paranaense v Coritiba (1900)
Flamengo v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Internacional v Fluminense (1900)
Nautico v Cruzeiro (1900)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Ponte Preta (2130)
Goias v Criciuma (2130)
Portuguesa v Santos (2130)