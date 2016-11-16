Nov 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 16
Botafogo 0 Chapecoense 2
Tuesday, November 15
Fluminense 1 Atletico Paranaense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 34 21 7 6 57 30 70
2 Santos 34 20 4 10 53 29 64
3 Flamengo 34 18 9 7 47 33 63
4 Atletico Mineiro 34 17 9 8 56 44 60
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 35 16 7 12 41 37 55
6 Atletico Paranaense 35 16 4 15 36 32 52
7 Corinthians 34 14 8 12 44 38 50
8 Fluminense 35 13 10 12 44 42 49
9 Gremio 34 13 10 11 36 37 49
10 Chapecoense 35 12 13 10 47 52 49
11 Ponte Preta 34 13 6 15 43 50 45
12 Sao Paulo 34 12 9 13 36 32 45
13 Cruzeiro 34 12 8 14 42 44 44
14 Sport 34 12 7 15 45 50 43
15 Coritiba 34 10 12 12 38 37 42
16 Vitoria 34 10 9 15 43 48 39
-------------------------
17 Internacional 34 10 8 16 32 38 38
18 Figueirense 34 7 12 15 28 43 33
19 Santa Cruz 34 7 6 21 37 59 27
20 America-MG 34 7 6 21 21 51 27
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Wednesday, November 16
Coritiba v Santa Cruz (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 16
America-MG v Flamengo (2345)
Figueirense v Corinthians (2345)
Sport v Cruzeiro (2345)
Thursday, November 17
Santos v Vitoria (2130)
Sao Paulo v Gremio (2130)
Atletico Mineiro v Palmeiras (2300)
Internacional v Ponte Preta (2300)
Sunday, November 20
Atletico Paranaense v Sport (1900)
Cruzeiro v Santos (1900)
Gremio v America-MG (1900)
Palmeiras v Botafogo (1900)
Ponte Preta v Fluminense (1900)
Vitoria v Figueirense (1900)
Chapecoense v Sao Paulo (2130)
Flamengo v Coritiba (2130)
Santa Cruz v Atletico Mineiro (2130)
Monday, November 21
Corinthians v Internacional (2200)