June 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday Monday, June 26 Botafogo 0 Avai 2 Sunday, June 25 Chapecoense 0 Atletico Mineiro 1 Atletico Paranaense 4 Vitoria 1 Bahia 0 Flamengo 1 Cruzeiro 2 Coritiba 0 Gremio 0 Corinthians 1 Ponte Preta 1 Palmeiras 2 Sao Paulo 1 Fluminense 1 Vasco da Gama 1 Goianiense 0 Saturday, June 24 Santos 0 Sport 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 10 8 2 0 18 5 26 2 Gremio 10 7 1 2 23 11 22 3 Flamengo 10 4 5 1 16 8 17 4 Palmeiras 10 5 1 4 14 9 16 5 Santos 10 5 1 4 9 7 16 6 Vasco da Gama 10 5 0 5 13 20 15 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 10 4 3 3 12 10 15 8 Fluminense 10 4 3 3 17 16 15 9 Coritiba 10 4 3 3 9 8 15 10 Cruzeiro 10 4 2 4 10 9 14 11 Ponte Preta 10 4 2 4 12 13 14 12 Atletico Paranaense 10 4 2 4 11 14 14 ------------------------- 13 Chapecoense 10 4 1 5 14 19 13 14 Atletico Mineiro 10 3 4 3 10 11 13 15 Sport 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 16 Sao Paulo 10 3 2 5 10 9 11 ------------------------- 17 Bahia 10 3 1 6 13 14 10 18 Vitoria 10 2 2 6 9 15 8 19 Avai 10 2 2 6 5 13 8 20 Goianiense 10 2 0 8 7 17 6 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
June 28 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, June 28 Hamburg SV, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, have signed on-loan Greece international Kyriakos Papadopoulos on a permanent three-year deal from Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 28 Former Italy and AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini's professional tennis career is likely to stop at one match after a debut he described as "like writing a poem after studying years of maths".