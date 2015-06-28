June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 28
Atletico Mineiro 1 Joinville 0
Coritiba 1 Cruzeiro 0
Goias 1 Fluminense 2
Internacional 1 Santos 0
Palmeiras 4 Sao Paulo 0
Ponte Preta 2 Atletico Paranaense 1
Vasco da Gama 1 Flamengo 0
Saturday, June 27
Corinthians 2 Figueirense 1
Avai 1 Gremio 2
Chapecoense 1 Sport 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport 9 5 4 0 15 8 19
2 Atletico Mineiro 9 5 2 2 19 10 17
3 Fluminense 9 5 2 2 12 9 17
3 Sao Paulo 9 5 2 2 12 9 17
-------------------------
5 Gremio 9 5 2 2 13 11 17
6 Atletico Paranaense 9 5 1 3 13 9 16
7 Corinthians 9 5 1 3 8 8 16
8 Ponte Preta 9 4 4 1 15 10 16
9 Chapecoense 9 4 1 4 8 8 13
10 Internacional 9 3 4 2 7 7 13
11 Palmeiras 9 3 3 3 12 8 12
12 Avai 9 3 3 3 10 12 12
13 Cruzeiro 9 3 1 5 9 9 10
14 Santos 9 2 4 3 11 12 10
15 Goias 9 2 3 4 6 7 9
16 Figueirense 9 2 3 4 7 11 9
-------------------------
17 Flamengo 9 2 1 6 8 13 7
18 Coritiba 9 2 1 6 7 12 7
19 Vasco da Gama 9 1 3 5 4 14 6
20 Joinville 9 1 1 7 4 13 4
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation