May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 31
Coritiba 3 Goias 0
Sao Paulo 2 Atletico Mineiro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 8 5 1 2 15 10 16
2 Sao Paulo 9 4 4 1 16 12 16
3 Fluminense 8 5 0 3 13 7 15
4 Corinthians 8 4 3 1 10 4 15
-------------------------
5 Internacional 8 4 3 1 11 8 15
6 Goias 9 4 3 2 7 7 15
7 Atletico Mineiro 9 4 2 3 11 9 14
8 Gremio 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
9 Palmeiras 8 4 0 4 8 10 12
10 Criciuma 8 3 2 3 4 9 11
11 Santos 8 2 5 1 8 5 11
12 Atletico Paranaense 8 2 4 2 12 11 10
13 Botafogo 8 2 2 4 12 11 8
14 Bahia 7 2 2 3 6 7 8
15 Sport 7 2 2 3 6 10 8
16 Coritiba 9 1 4 4 8 10 7
16 Vitoria 8 1 4 3 8 10 7
-------------------------
18 Flamengo 8 1 4 3 6 10 7
19 Chapecoense 8 1 2 5 5 9 5
20 Figueirense 8 1 1 6 2 11 4
1-4: Copa Libertadores
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 1
Vitoria v Sport (0000)
Chapecoense v Bahia (1900)
Corinthians v Botafogo (1900)
Cruzeiro v Flamengo (1900)
Gremio v Palmeiras (1900)
Figueirense v Atletico Paranaense (2130)
Fluminense v Internacional (2130)
Santos v Criciuma (2130)