Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Avai 1 Cruzeiro 1
Ponte Preta 1 Joinville 0
Sao Paulo 3 Sport 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 32 21 7 4 58 25 70
2 Atletico Mineiro 32 19 5 8 56 36 62
3 Gremio 32 16 8 8 45 29 56
4 Sao Paulo 33 15 8 10 43 35 53
-------------------------
5 Santos 32 14 8 10 52 37 50
6 Internacional 32 14 8 10 33 34 50
7 Ponte Preta 33 13 11 9 40 35 50
8 Sport 33 12 13 8 49 35 49
9 Palmeiras 32 14 6 12 53 40 48
10 Cruzeiro 33 12 9 12 35 31 45
11 Flamengo 32 14 2 16 39 44 44
12 Atletico Paranaense 32 12 6 14 34 39 42
13 Fluminense 32 12 4 16 33 42 40
14 Chapecoense 32 10 9 13 29 36 39
15 Figueirense 32 9 8 15 31 45 35
16 Avai 33 9 8 16 32 53 35
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 32 8 9 15 23 38 33
18 Goias 32 8 7 17 30 37 31
19 Joinville 33 7 9 17 24 39 30
20 Vasco da Gama 32 7 9 16 22 51 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Coritiba v Figueirense (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Atletico Mineiro v Corinthians (1900)
Chapecoense v Atletico Paranaense (1900)
Gremio v Flamengo (1900)
Santos v Palmeiras (1900)
Vasco da Gama v Fluminense (2000)
Goias v Internacional (2130)