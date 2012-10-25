Soccer-One dead after fans clash in Rio de Janeiro
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 24 Figueirense 0 Botafogo 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Internacional 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fluminense 32 20 9 3 53 24 69 2 Atletico Mineiro 32 18 9 5 54 28 63 3 Gremio 32 17 8 7 46 27 59 4 Sao Paulo 32 17 4 11 48 30 55 ------------------------- 5 Vasco da Gama 32 14 8 10 39 36 50 6 Internacional 32 12 12 8 42 31 48 7 Botafogo 32 13 8 11 47 41 47 8 Corinthians 32 11 11 10 39 34 44 9 Cruzeiro 32 12 7 13 38 41 43 10 Coritiba 32 12 6 14 45 49 42 11 Santos 32 10 12 10 39 40 42 12 Nautico 32 12 5 15 38 47 41 ------------------------- 13 Ponte Preta 32 10 10 12 35 42 40 14 Flamengo 32 10 10 12 32 41 40 15 Portuguesa 32 9 12 11 35 35 39 16 Esporte Clube Bahia 32 8 12 12 31 36 36 ------------------------- 17 Sport 32 8 9 15 30 49 33 18 Palmeiras 32 9 5 18 31 41 32 19 Figueirense 32 7 7 18 36 61 28 20 Goianiense 32 5 8 19 31 56 23 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, October 25 Fluminense v Coritiba (2300) Ponte Preta v Cruzeiro (2300) Santos v Nautico (2300) Saturday, October 27 Corinthians v Vasco da Gama (1820) Internacional v Palmeiras (1820) Botafogo v Goianiense (2030) Esporte Clube Bahia v Gremio (2030) Figueirense v Portuguesa (2030) Sport v Sao Paulo (2130)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Atletico Nacional 3 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Millonarios 3 Bucaramanga 0 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila
PARIS, Feb 13 Paris St Germain will be well-equipped to renew battle with Barcelona in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday after key midfielder Marco Verratti made a well-timed return to the team.