July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 30
Figueirense 1 Vitoria 0
Sport 2 Atletico Paranaense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 16 10 2 4 31 15 32
2 Corinthians 16 9 3 4 26 12 30
3 Gremio 16 9 3 4 26 19 30
4 Santos 16 9 2 5 30 16 29
-------------------------
5 Flamengo 16 8 3 5 20 19 27
6 Atletico Paranaense 17 8 3 6 18 17 27
7 Atletico Mineiro 16 7 5 4 25 23 26
8 Ponte Preta 16 7 3 6 20 25 24
9 Sao Paulo 16 6 4 6 16 15 22
10 Chapecoense 16 5 7 4 23 27 22
11 Internacional 16 6 3 7 17 16 21
12 Sport 17 6 3 8 27 27 21
13 Fluminense 16 5 6 5 15 16 21
14 Figueirense 17 4 8 5 15 19 20
15 Vitoria 17 4 7 6 20 25 19
16 Coritiba 16 4 6 6 17 20 18
-------------------------
17 Santa Cruz 16 5 2 9 19 21 17
18 Botafogo 16 4 5 7 20 26 17
19 Cruzeiro 16 4 3 9 19 27 15
20 America-MG 16 2 2 12 10 29 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 31
Atletico Mineiro v Santa Cruz (0000)
Fluminense v Ponte Preta (1400)
Sao Paulo v Chapecoense (1400)
Coritiba v Flamengo (1900)
Internacional v Corinthians (1900)
Santos v Cruzeiro (1900)
America-MG v Gremio (2130)
Botafogo v Palmeiras (2130)