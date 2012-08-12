UPDATE 1-Soccer-Asian Champions League group H results and standings

Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group H matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Adelaide United (Australia) 0 Gamba Osaka (Japan) 3 Jeju United (Korea) 0 Jiangsu Suning (China) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gamba Osaka 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Jiangsu Suning 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Jeju United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Adelaide United 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-2: Next round