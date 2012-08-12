Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 12
Atletico Mineiro 1 Vasco da Gama 0
Coritiba 1 Corinthians 2
Fluminense 1 Palmeiras 0
Internacional 2 Ponte Preta 1
Portuguesa 1 Botafogo 1
Sao Paulo 1 Gremio 2
Saturday, August 11
Flamengo 2 Nautico 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Cruzeiro 1
Santos 2 Goianense 2
Sport 0 Figueirense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 15 12 2 1 27 8 38
2 Fluminense 16 10 5 1 27 9 35
3 Vasco da Gama 16 10 4 2 22 12 34
4 Gremio 16 10 1 5 23 14 31
-------------------------
5 Internacional 16 8 6 2 21 12 30
6 Cruzeiro 16 8 2 6 21 20 26
7 Sao Paulo 16 8 1 7 24 20 25
8 Botafogo 16 7 3 6 26 21 24
9 Flamengo 15 6 4 5 20 21 22
10 Corinthians 16 5 6 5 16 15 21
11 Ponte Preta 16 5 5 6 19 20 20
12 Portuguesa 16 4 6 6 13 17 18
-------------------------
13 Nautico 16 5 2 9 20 29 17
14 Santos 16 3 8 5 15 19 17
15 Coritiba 16 4 3 9 24 32 15
16 Sport 16 3 5 8 13 23 14
-------------------------
17 Palmeiras 16 3 4 9 15 19 13
18 Esporte Clube Bahia 16 2 7 7 12 22 13
19 Figueirense 16 2 5 9 14 25 11
20 Goianense 16 2 5 9 16 30 11
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation