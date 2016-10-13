Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 12
Botafogo 1 Internacional 0
Coritiba 0 Figueirense 0
Santa Cruz 2 Corinthians 4
Chapecoense 3 Sport 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 29 18 6 5 52 27 60
2 Flamengo 29 17 6 6 40 26 57
3 Atletico Mineiro 29 15 8 6 46 37 53
4 Santos 29 16 3 10 47 27 51
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 30 14 5 11 37 33 47
6 Fluminense 29 13 7 9 36 30 46
7 Atletico Paranaense 29 14 3 12 30 26 45
8 Corinthians 30 13 6 11 39 31 45
9 Gremio 29 12 7 10 34 33 43
10 Chapecoense 30 10 11 9 43 50 41
11 Ponte Preta 29 11 6 12 37 45 39
12 Coritiba 30 9 10 11 35 34 37
13 Cruzeiro 29 10 6 13 37 41 36
14 Sao Paulo 29 9 9 11 28 29 36
15 Vitoria 29 9 8 12 38 40 35
16 Sport 30 9 7 14 39 48 34
-------------------------
17 Internacional 30 9 6 15 29 35 33
18 Figueirense 30 7 11 12 27 37 32
19 Santa Cruz 30 6 5 19 35 54 23
20 America-MG 29 5 6 18 19 45 21
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 13
Atletico Mineiro v America-MG (2230)
Palmeiras v Cruzeiro (2230)
Ponte Preta v Vitoria (2230)
Friday, October 14
Fluminense v Flamengo (0000)
Gremio v Atletico Paranaense (0000)
Sao Paulo v Santos (0000)
Sunday, October 16
Atletico Paranaense v Coritiba (1900)
Botafogo v Atletico Mineiro (1900)
Cruzeiro v Chapecoense (1900)
Figueirense v Palmeiras (1900)
Internacional v Flamengo (1900)
Corinthians v America-MG (2030)
Ponte Preta v Santa Cruz (2030)
Santos v Gremio (2130)
Sport v Vitoria (2130)
Monday, October 17
Fluminense v Sao Paulo (2200)