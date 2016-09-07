Sept 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 7
Botafogo 1 Fluminense 0
Figueirense 1 Atletico Paranaense 0
Santa Cruz 2 Chapecoense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 22 13 4 5 40 22 43
2 Flamengo 22 12 4 6 28 22 40
3 Atletico Mineiro 22 11 6 5 35 29 39
4 Corinthians 22 11 4 7 30 21 37
-------------------------
5 Santos 22 11 3 8 36 20 36
6 Gremio 22 10 6 6 32 24 36
7 Ponte Preta 22 10 4 8 29 33 34
8 Fluminense 23 9 7 7 25 23 34
9 Atletico Paranaense 23 10 3 10 21 21 33
10 Botafogo 23 9 5 9 30 31 32
11 Chapecoense 23 7 10 6 33 39 31
12 Sao Paulo 22 7 7 8 22 22 28
13 Sport 22 7 6 9 31 33 27
14 Figueirense 23 6 9 8 21 27 27
15 Cruzeiro 22 7 5 10 30 35 26
16 Vitoria 22 6 8 8 29 33 26
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 22 6 8 8 25 29 26
18 Internacional 22 6 6 10 23 26 24
19 Santa Cruz 23 5 5 13 24 33 20
20 America-MG 22 3 4 15 14 35 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 7
Atletico Mineiro v Vitoria (2230)
Thursday, September 8
Coritiba v Gremio (0045)
Flamengo v Ponte Preta (0045)
Palmeiras v Sao Paulo (0045)
Corinthians v Sport (2230)
Friday, September 9
America-MG v Cruzeiro (0000)
Internacional v Santos (0000)
Saturday, September 10
Vitoria v Flamengo (2130)
Sunday, September 11
Chapecoense v Coritiba (1400)
Sao Paulo v Figueirense (1400)
Atletico Paranaense v Internacional (1900)
Cruzeiro v Botafogo (1900)
Santos v Corinthians (1900)
Sport v Santa Cruz (1900)
Gremio v Palmeiras (2130)
Ponte Preta v America-MG (2130)
Monday, September 12
Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro (2300)