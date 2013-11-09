Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 9
Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Atletico Mineiro 0
Portuguesa 0 Coritiba 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 32 21 5 6 66 29 68
2 Atletico Paranaense 32 15 10 7 49 39 55
3 Gremio 32 15 9 8 37 30 54
4 Botafogo 32 15 8 9 45 36 53
-------------------------
5 Goias 32 14 10 8 41 34 52
6 Atletico Mineiro 33 13 10 10 39 30 49
7 Vitoria 32 13 9 10 46 45 48
8 Sao Paulo 32 13 7 12 35 32 46
9 Santos 32 11 11 10 40 33 44
10 Flamengo 32 11 11 10 37 36 44
11 Internacional 32 10 12 10 47 46 42
12 Corinthians 32 9 15 8 25 20 42
-------------------------
13 Coritiba 33 10 11 12 38 41 41
14 Portuguesa 33 10 10 13 46 45 40
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 33 9 12 12 32 39 39
16 Fluminense 32 9 9 14 35 41 36
-------------------------
17 Vasco da Gama 32 9 9 14 43 52 36
18 Ponte Preta 32 9 7 16 34 45 34
19 Criciuma 32 9 6 17 42 57 33
R20 Nautico 32 4 5 23 20 67 17
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, November 10
Flamengo v Goias
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 10
Atletico Paranaense v Sao Paulo (1900)
Cruzeiro v Gremio (1900)
Internacional v Botafogo (1900)
Ponte Preta v Vitoria (1900)
Corinthians v Fluminense (2130)
Nautico v Criciuma (2130)
Vasco da Gama v Santos (2130)