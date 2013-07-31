July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 9 5 3 1 22 8 18
2 Internacional 10 5 3 2 18 15 18
3 Botafogo 9 5 2 2 13 8 17
4 Coritiba 9 4 5 0 12 8 17
-------------------------
5 Esporte Clube Bahia 10 4 4 2 10 10 16
6 Vitoria 9 4 3 2 14 9 15
7 Gremio 9 4 3 2 11 8 15
8 Vasco da Gama 9 4 1 4 14 17 13
9 Santos 9 3 3 3 12 10 12
10 Goias 9 3 3 3 8 12 12
11 Corinthians 9 2 5 2 6 5 11
12 Ponte Preta 8 3 1 4 9 10 10
-------------------------
13 Atletico Mineiro 8 3 1 4 8 11 10
14 Criciuma 9 3 1 5 12 17 10
15 Flamengo 9 2 4 3 9 9 10
16 Atletico Paranaense 9 2 4 3 16 17 10
-------------------------
17 Fluminense 9 3 0 6 12 15 9
18 Sao Paulo 11 2 3 6 11 14 9
19 Nautico 9 2 1 6 7 16 7
20 Portuguesa 9 1 4 4 10 15 7
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, August 1
Botafogo v Vitoria (2230)
Friday, August 2
Goias v Vasco da Gama (0000)
Saturday, August 3
Cruzeiro v Coritiba (2130)
Sunday, August 4
Atletico Paranaense v Goias (1900)
Criciuma v Corinthians (1900)
Flamengo v Atletico Mineiro (1900)
Gremio v Internacional (1900)
Ponte Preta v Fluminense (1900)
Santos v Nautico (1900) Postponed
Vasco da Gama v Botafogo (2130)
Vitoria v Portuguesa (2130)