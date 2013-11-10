Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 10
Atletico Paranaense 3 Sao Paulo 0
Corinthians 1 Fluminense 0
Cruzeiro 3 Gremio 0
Internacional 2 Botafogo 1
Nautico 0 Criciuma 1
Ponte Preta 0 Vitoria 3
Vasco da Gama 2 Santos 2
Saturday, November 9
Flamengo 1 Goias 1
Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Atletico Mineiro 0
Portuguesa 0 Coritiba 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 33 22 5 6 69 29 71
2 Atletico Paranaense 33 16 10 7 52 39 58
3 Gremio 33 15 9 9 37 33 54
4 Botafogo 33 15 8 10 46 38 53
-------------------------
5 Goias 33 14 11 8 42 35 53
6 Vitoria 33 14 9 10 49 45 51
7 Atletico Mineiro 33 13 10 10 39 30 49
8 Sao Paulo 33 13 7 13 35 35 46
9 Santos 33 11 12 10 42 35 45
10 Internacional 33 11 12 10 49 47 45
11 Flamengo 33 11 12 10 38 37 45
12 Corinthians 33 10 15 8 26 20 45
-------------------------
13 Coritiba 33 10 11 12 38 41 41
14 Portuguesa 33 10 10 13 46 45 40
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 33 9 12 12 32 39 39
16 Vasco da Gama 33 9 10 14 45 54 37
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 33 10 6 17 43 57 36
18 Fluminense 33 9 9 15 35 42 36
19 Ponte Preta 33 9 7 17 34 48 34
R20 Nautico 33 4 5 24 20 68 17
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation