Sept 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 8
America-MG 0 Cruzeiro 2
Corinthians 3 Sport 0
Internacional 2 Santos 1
Wednesday, September 7
Atletico Mineiro 2 Vitoria 1
Coritiba 4 Gremio 0
Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 1
Palmeiras 2 Sao Paulo 1
Botafogo 1 Fluminense 0
Figueirense 1 Atletico Paranaense 0
Santa Cruz 2 Chapecoense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 23 14 4 5 42 23 46
2 Flamengo 23 13 4 6 30 23 43
3 Atletico Mineiro 23 12 6 5 37 30 42
4 Corinthians 23 12 4 7 33 21 40
-------------------------
5 Santos 23 11 3 9 37 22 36
6 Gremio 23 10 6 7 32 28 36
7 Ponte Preta 23 10 4 9 30 35 34
8 Fluminense 23 9 7 7 25 23 34
9 Atletico Paranaense 23 10 3 10 21 21 33
10 Botafogo 23 9 5 9 30 31 32
11 Chapecoense 23 7 10 6 33 39 31
12 Cruzeiro 23 8 5 10 32 35 29
13 Coritiba 23 7 8 8 29 29 29
14 Sao Paulo 23 7 7 9 23 24 28
15 Internacional 23 7 6 10 25 27 27
16 Sport 23 7 6 10 31 36 27
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 23 6 9 8 21 27 27
18 Vitoria 23 6 8 9 30 35 26
19 Santa Cruz 23 5 5 13 24 33 20
20 America-MG 23 3 4 16 14 37 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 10
Vitoria v Flamengo (2130)
Sunday, September 11
Chapecoense v Coritiba (1400)
Sao Paulo v Figueirense (1400)
Atletico Paranaense v Internacional (1900)
Cruzeiro v Botafogo (1900)
Santos v Corinthians (1900)
Sport v Santa Cruz (1900)
Gremio v Palmeiras (2130)
Ponte Preta v America-MG (2130)
Monday, September 12
Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro (2300)