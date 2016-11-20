Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Atletico Paranaense 2 Sport 0
Chapecoense 2 Sao Paulo 0
Cruzeiro 2 Santos 2
Flamengo 2 Coritiba 2
Gremio 3 America-MG 0
Palmeiras 1 Botafogo 0
Ponte Preta 1 Fluminense 0
Santa Cruz 3 Atletico Mineiro 3
Vitoria 4 Figueirense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 36 22 8 6 59 31 74
2 Santos 36 21 5 10 58 33 68
3 Flamengo 36 19 10 7 50 35 67
4 Atletico Mineiro 35 17 10 8 57 45 61
-------------------------
5 Atletico Paranaense 36 17 4 15 38 32 55
6 Botafogo 36 16 7 13 41 38 55
7 Gremio 36 14 11 11 40 38 53
8 Chapecoense 36 13 13 10 49 52 52
9 Corinthians 35 14 9 12 45 39 51
10 Ponte Preta 36 14 7 15 45 51 49
11 Fluminense 36 13 10 13 44 43 49
12 Cruzeiro 36 13 9 14 45 46 48
13 Sao Paulo 36 12 10 14 37 35 46
14 Coritiba 36 11 13 12 41 39 46
15 Sport 36 12 7 17 45 53 43
16 Vitoria 36 11 9 16 49 51 42
-------------------------
17 Internacional 35 10 9 16 33 39 39
R18 Figueirense 36 7 13 16 29 48 34
R19 Santa Cruz 35 7 6 22 37 60 27
R20 America-MG 36 7 6 23 21 55 27
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 21
Corinthians v Internacional (2200)