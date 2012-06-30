June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
- - - -
Cruzeiro 2 Sao Paulo 3
NÃ¡utico 0 Fluminense 2
Vasco da Gama 3 Ponte Preta 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vasco da Gama 7 5 1 1 14 10 16
2 Fluminense 7 4 3 0 14 5 15
3 Cruzeiro 7 4 2 1 10 6 14
4 Atletico Mineiro 6 4 1 1 9 3 13
-------------------------
5 Gremio 6 4 0 2 7 3 12
6 Sao Paulo 7 4 0 3 8 8 12
7 Internacional 6 3 2 1 9 5 11
8 Botafogo 6 3 0 3 14 13 9
9 Flamengo 6 2 3 1 10 9 9
10 Ponte Preta 7 2 3 2 8 8 9
11 Coritiba 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
12 Portuguesa 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
-------------------------
13 Nautico 7 2 1 4 8 15 7
14 Figueirense 6 1 4 1 6 6 7
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
16 Sport 6 1 2 3 4 7 5
-------------------------
17 Corinthians 6 1 1 4 3 7 4
18 Santos 6 0 4 2 3 5 4
19 Palmeiras 6 0 2 4 4 8 2
20 Goianense 6 0 2 4 2 11 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
