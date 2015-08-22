Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Goias 3 Vasco da Gama 0
Santos 5 Avai 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 19 12 4 3 27 14 40
2 Atletico Mineiro 19 11 3 5 33 18 36
3 Gremio 19 11 3 5 29 17 36
4 Fluminense 19 10 3 6 22 18 33
-------------------------
5 Palmeiras 19 9 4 6 32 18 31
6 Sao Paulo 19 9 4 6 25 21 31
7 Sport 19 7 10 2 31 21 31
8 Atletico Paranaense 19 9 3 7 23 21 30
9 Chapecoense 19 8 4 7 17 17 28
10 Santos 20 7 6 7 30 26 27
11 Ponte Preta 19 6 8 5 21 21 26
12 Internacional 19 6 7 6 14 21 25
13 Flamengo 19 7 2 10 21 28 23
14 Cruzeiro 19 6 4 9 15 17 22
15 Goias 20 5 7 8 19 16 22
16 Figueirense 19 5 5 9 18 26 20
-------------------------
17 Avai 20 5 5 10 20 33 20
18 Coritiba 19 4 6 9 13 23 18
19 Joinville 19 4 4 11 13 21 16
20 Vasco da Gama 20 3 4 13 8 34 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Figueirense v Sport (0000)
Coritiba v Chapecoense (1400)
Ponte Preta v Gremio (1400)
Corinthians v Cruzeiro (1900)
Flamengo v Sao Paulo (1900)
Internacional v Atletico Paranaense (1900)
Joinville v Fluminense (1900)
Atletico Mineiro v Palmeiras (2130)