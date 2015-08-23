Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Atletico Mineiro 2 Palmeiras 1
Corinthians 3 Cruzeiro 0
Coritiba 1 Chapecoense 0
Flamengo 2 Sao Paulo 1
Internacional 2 Atletico Paranaense 0
Joinville 2 Fluminense 1
Ponte Preta 0 Gremio 0
Saturday, August 22
Figueirense 2 Sport 1
Goias 3 Vasco da Gama 0
Santos 5 Avai 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 20 13 4 3 30 14 43
2 Atletico Mineiro 20 12 3 5 35 19 39
3 Gremio 20 11 4 5 29 17 37
4 Fluminense 20 10 3 7 23 20 33
-------------------------
5 Palmeiras 20 9 4 7 33 20 31
6 Sao Paulo 20 9 4 7 26 23 31
7 Sport 20 7 10 3 32 23 31
8 Atletico Paranaense 20 9 3 8 23 23 30
9 Chapecoense 20 8 4 8 17 18 28
10 Internacional 20 7 7 6 16 21 28
11 Santos 20 7 6 7 30 26 27
12 Ponte Preta 20 6 9 5 21 21 27
13 Flamengo 20 8 2 10 23 29 26
14 Figueirense 20 6 5 9 20 27 23
15 Cruzeiro 20 6 4 10 15 20 22
16 Goias 20 5 7 8 19 16 22
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 20 5 6 9 14 23 21
18 Avai 20 5 5 10 20 33 20
19 Joinville 20 5 4 11 15 22 19
20 Vasco da Gama 20 3 4 13 8 34 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation