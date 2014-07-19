July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 19
Atletico Mineiro 1 Bahia 1
Figueirense 0 Gremio 1
Sao Paulo 0 Chapecoense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 10 7 1 2 21 11 22
2 Corinthians 10 5 4 1 13 6 19
3 Sao Paulo 11 5 4 2 18 13 19
4 Gremio 11 5 4 2 8 5 19
-------------------------
5 Sport 10 5 2 3 9 10 17
6 Santos 10 4 5 1 12 5 17
7 Fluminense 10 5 1 4 16 11 16
8 Atletico Paranaense 10 4 4 2 17 13 16
9 Internacional 10 4 4 2 13 11 16
10 Goias 10 4 4 2 7 7 16
11 Atletico Mineiro 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
12 Criciuma 10 4 2 4 7 13 14
13 Palmeiras 10 4 1 5 8 12 13
14 Chapecoense 10 3 2 5 8 10 11
15 Botafogo 10 2 3 5 13 13 9
16 Bahia 11 2 3 6 8 13 9
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 11 2 1 8 5 15 7
18 Coritiba 10 1 4 5 8 12 7
19 Vitoria 10 1 4 5 9 14 7
20 Flamengo 10 1 4 5 7 15 7
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 20
Botafogo v Coritiba (0000)
Internacional v Flamengo (1900)
Palmeiras v Cruzeiro (1900)
Vitoria v Corinthians (1900)
Atletico Paranaense v Criciuma (2130)
Fluminense v Santos (2130)
Goias v Sport (2130)