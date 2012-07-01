July 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Coritiba 2 Sport 3
Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Internacional 1
Flamengo 3 Goianense 2
Gremio 0 Atletico Mineiro 1
Palmeiras 3 Figueirense 1
Portuguesa 0 Santos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 7 5 1 1 10 3 16
2 Vasco da Gama 7 5 1 1 14 10 16
3 Fluminense 7 4 3 0 14 5 15
4 Cruzeiro 7 4 2 1 10 6 14
-------------------------
5 Gremio 7 4 0 3 7 4 12
6 Sao Paulo 7 4 0 3 8 8 12
7 Internacional 7 3 3 1 10 6 12
8 Flamengo 7 3 3 1 13 11 12
9 Botafogo 6 3 0 3 14 13 9
10 Ponte Preta 7 2 3 2 8 8 9
11 Sport 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
12 Portuguesa 7 2 2 3 5 8 8
-------------------------
13 Coritiba 7 2 1 4 12 13 7
14 Nautico 7 2 1 4 8 15 7
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 7 1 4 2 6 7 7
16 Figueirense 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
-------------------------
17 Palmeiras 7 1 2 4 7 9 5
18 Santos 7 0 5 2 3 5 5
19 Corinthians 6 1 1 4 3 7 4
20 Goianense 7 0 2 5 4 14 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
