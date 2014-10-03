PREVIEW-Soccer-Genoa president ready to quit amid fan protests
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 2 Palmeiras 4 Chapecoense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 25 16 5 4 49 25 53 2 Internacional 25 14 5 6 35 20 47 3 Sao Paulo 25 12 7 6 43 33 43 4 Atletico Mineiro 25 12 7 6 35 26 43 ------------------------- 5 Gremio 25 12 7 6 21 14 43 6 Fluminense 25 11 7 7 40 25 40 7 Corinthians 25 10 10 5 29 18 40 8 Santos 25 10 6 9 31 23 36 9 Sport 25 10 6 9 21 28 36 10 Figueirense 25 9 5 11 24 34 32 11 Atletico Paranaense 25 8 7 10 28 33 31 12 Flamengo 25 8 7 10 23 31 31 13 Goias 25 8 6 11 23 26 30 14 Bahia 25 7 8 10 22 24 29 15 Palmeiras 26 8 4 14 25 41 28 16 Chapecoense 26 7 7 12 23 31 28 ------------------------- 17 Botafogo 25 7 5 13 25 31 26 18 Vitoria 25 6 6 13 24 35 24 19 Criciuma 25 5 9 11 13 32 24 20 Coritiba 25 5 8 12 24 28 23 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 4 Coritiba v Atletico Paranaense (1920) Flamengo v Santos (1920) Fluminense v Bahia (1920) Gremio v Sao Paulo (1920) Vitoria v Botafogo (1920) Corinthians v Sport (2130) Criciuma v Atletico Mineiro (2130) Cruzeiro v Internacional (2130) Sunday, October 5 Goias v Figueirense (0000)
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.
ADDIS ABABA, March 16 Ahmad of Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday as he ousted long-serving Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou from his post by winning an election at the organisation’s congress in Ethiopia.