May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 29
Atletico Paranaense 2 Cruzeiro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 2 1 1 0 7 2 4
2 Criciuma 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Gremio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Sao Paulo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Coritiba 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Fluminense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Vasco da Gama 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Internacional 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Vitoria 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Botafogo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Corinthians 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Flamengo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Santos 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
14 Atletico Paranaense 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
15 Atletico Mineiro 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Portuguesa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
17 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
18 Nautico 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 Ponte Preta 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Goias 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-13: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 29
Botafogo v Santos (2230)
Sao Paulo v Vasco da Gama (2230)
Thursday, May 30
Esporte Clube Bahia v Coritiba (0000)
Flamengo v Ponte Preta (0000)
Nautico v Vitoria (0000)
Goias v Corinthians (0100)
Internacional v Criciuma (2230)
Saturday, June 1
Atletico Paranaense v Flamengo (1920)
Botafogo v Cruzeiro (1920)
Santos v Gremio (1920)
Goias v Coritiba (2130)
Vitoria v Vasco da Gama (2130)
Sunday, June 2
Corinthians v Ponte Preta (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo (2130)
Fluminense v Criciuma (2130)
Internacional v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)
Nautico v Portuguesa (2130)