May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 29 Atletico Paranaense 2 Cruzeiro 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 2 1 1 0 7 2 4 2 Criciuma 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Gremio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Sao Paulo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Coritiba 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Fluminense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 7 Vasco da Gama 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Internacional 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Vitoria 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Botafogo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Corinthians 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Flamengo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Santos 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- 14 Atletico Paranaense 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 15 Atletico Mineiro 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Portuguesa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 17 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 18 Nautico 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 18 Ponte Preta 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Goias 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-13: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 29 Botafogo v Santos (2230) Sao Paulo v Vasco da Gama (2230) Thursday, May 30 Esporte Clube Bahia v Coritiba (0000) Flamengo v Ponte Preta (0000) Nautico v Vitoria (0000) Goias v Corinthians (0100) Internacional v Criciuma (2230) Saturday, June 1 Atletico Paranaense v Flamengo (1920) Botafogo v Cruzeiro (1920) Santos v Gremio (1920) Goias v Coritiba (2130) Vitoria v Vasco da Gama (2130) Sunday, June 2 Corinthians v Ponte Preta (0000) Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo (2130) Fluminense v Criciuma (2130) Internacional v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130) Nautico v Portuguesa (2130)