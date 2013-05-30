May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 29
Botafogo 2 Santos 1
Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Coritiba 0
Flamengo 0 Ponte Preta 2
Goias 1 Corinthians 1
Nautico 0 Vitoria 3
Sao Paulo 5 Vasco da Gama 1
Atletico Paranaense 2 Cruzeiro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sao Paulo 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
2 Cruzeiro 2 1 1 0 7 2 4
3 Vitoria 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
4 Botafogo 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
5 Coritiba 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Criciuma 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
7 Gremio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
8 Fluminense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
9 Ponte Preta 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Vasco da Gama 2 1 0 1 2 5 3
11 Corinthians 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Internacional 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
-------------------------
13 Atletico Paranaense 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
14 Santos 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
16 Flamengo 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
-------------------------
17 Goias 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
18 Atletico Mineiro 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
19 Portuguesa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Nautico 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 30
Internacional v Criciuma (2230)
Saturday, June 1
Atletico Paranaense v Flamengo (1920)
Botafogo v Cruzeiro (1920)
Santos v Gremio (1920)
Goias v Coritiba (2130)
Vitoria v Vasco da Gama (2130)
Sunday, June 2
Corinthians v Ponte Preta (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo (2130)
Fluminense v Criciuma (2130)
Internacional v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)
Nautico v Portuguesa (2130)