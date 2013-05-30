May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 29 Botafogo 2 Santos 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Coritiba 0 Flamengo 0 Ponte Preta 2 Goias 1 Corinthians 1 Nautico 0 Vitoria 3 Sao Paulo 5 Vasco da Gama 1 Atletico Paranaense 2 Cruzeiro 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sao Paulo 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Cruzeiro 2 1 1 0 7 2 4 3 Vitoria 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 4 Botafogo 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 5 Coritiba 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Criciuma 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 7 Gremio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 8 Fluminense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 9 Ponte Preta 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 10 Vasco da Gama 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 11 Corinthians 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 12 Internacional 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 13 Atletico Paranaense 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 14 Santos 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 15 Esporte Clube Bahia 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 16 Flamengo 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 ------------------------- 17 Goias 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 18 Atletico Mineiro 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 19 Portuguesa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 20 Nautico 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 30 Internacional v Criciuma (2230) Saturday, June 1 Atletico Paranaense v Flamengo (1920) Botafogo v Cruzeiro (1920) Santos v Gremio (1920) Goias v Coritiba (2130) Vitoria v Vasco da Gama (2130) Sunday, June 2 Corinthians v Ponte Preta (0000) Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo (2130) Fluminense v Criciuma (2130) Internacional v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130) Nautico v Portuguesa (2130)