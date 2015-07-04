July 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 4
Coritiba 0 Joinville 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport 10 6 4 0 18 8 22
2 Atletico Mineiro 10 6 2 2 21 10 20
3 Fluminense 10 6 2 2 14 10 20
4 Gremio 10 6 2 2 14 11 20
-------------------------
5 Atletico Paranaense 10 6 1 3 15 10 19
6 Corinthians 10 6 1 3 10 8 19
7 Sao Paulo 10 5 2 3 13 11 17
8 Ponte Preta 10 4 4 2 15 12 16
9 Palmeiras 10 4 3 3 14 8 15
10 Chapecoense 10 4 1 5 8 10 13
11 Internacional 10 3 4 3 7 10 13
12 Figueirense 10 3 3 4 10 12 12
13 Avai 10 3 3 4 10 13 12
14 Cruzeiro 10 3 1 6 9 10 10
15 Flamengo 10 3 1 6 9 13 10
16 Santos 10 2 4 4 12 14 10
-------------------------
17 Goias 10 2 3 5 7 10 9
18 Vasco da Gama 10 2 3 5 5 14 9
19 Coritiba 11 2 2 7 7 14 8
20 Joinville 11 1 2 8 4 14 5
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 5
Chapecoense v Vasco da Gama (0000)
Cruzeiro v Atletico Paranaense (0000)
Avai v Sport (1400)
Goias v Corinthians (1900)
Santos v Gremio (1900)
Sao Paulo v Fluminense (1900)
Flamengo v Figueirense (2130)
Internacional v Atletico Mineiro (2130)
Ponte Preta v Palmeiras (2130)