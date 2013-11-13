Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 13
Goias 2 Ponte Preta 0
Gremio 1 Vasco da Gama 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 33 22 5 6 69 29 71
2 Atletico Paranaense 33 16 10 7 52 39 58
3 Gremio 34 16 9 9 38 33 57
4 Goias 34 15 11 8 44 35 56
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 33 15 8 10 46 38 53
6 Vitoria 33 14 9 10 49 45 51
7 Atletico Mineiro 33 13 10 10 39 30 49
8 Sao Paulo 33 13 7 13 35 35 46
9 Santos 33 11 12 10 42 35 45
10 Internacional 33 11 12 10 49 47 45
11 Flamengo 33 11 12 10 38 37 45
12 Corinthians 33 10 15 8 26 20 45
-------------------------
13 Coritiba 33 10 11 12 38 41 41
14 Portuguesa 33 10 10 13 46 45 40
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 33 9 12 12 32 39 39
16 Vasco da Gama 34 9 10 15 45 55 37
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 33 10 6 17 43 57 36
18 Fluminense 33 9 9 15 35 42 36
19 Ponte Preta 34 9 7 18 34 50 34
R20 Nautico 33 4 5 24 20 68 17
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Thursday, November 14
Botafogo v Portuguesa
Criciuma v Atletico Paranaense
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 13
Coritiba v Corinthians (2350)
Sao Paulo v Flamengo (2350)
Vitoria v Cruzeiro (2350)
Thursday, November 14
Santos v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)
Friday, November 15
Atletico Mineiro v Internacional
Fluminense v Nautico
Saturday, November 16
Botafogo v Atletico Paranaense (2130)
Sunday, November 17
Coritiba v Criciuma
Corinthians v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Cruzeiro v Ponte Preta (1900)
Fluminense v Sao Paulo (1900)
Vitoria v Santos (1900)
Goias v Internacional (2130)
Gremio v Flamengo (2130)
Nautico v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)
Portuguesa v Atletico Mineiro (2130)