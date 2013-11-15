Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, November 14
Atletico Mineiro 2 Internacional 1
Fluminense 2 Nautico 0
Santos 3 Esporte Clube Bahia 0
Wednesday, November 13
Botafogo 0 Portuguesa 0
Coritiba 0 Corinthians 1
Criciuma 2 Atletico Paranaense 1
Sao Paulo 2 Flamengo 0
Vitoria 1 Cruzeiro 3
Goias 2 Ponte Preta 0
Gremio 1 Vasco da Gama 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Cruzeiro 34 23 5 6 72 30 74
2 Atletico Paranaense 34 16 10 8 53 41 58
3 Gremio 34 16 9 9 38 33 57
4 Goias 34 15 11 8 44 35 56
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 34 15 9 10 46 38 54
6 Atletico Mineiro 34 14 10 10 41 31 52
7 Vitoria 34 14 9 11 50 48 51
8 Sao Paulo 34 14 7 13 37 35 49
9 Santos 34 12 12 10 45 35 48
10 Corinthians 34 11 15 8 27 20 48
11 Internacional 34 11 12 11 50 49 45
12 Flamengo 34 11 12 11 38 39 45
-------------------------
13 Portuguesa 34 10 11 13 46 45 41
14 Coritiba 34 10 11 13 38 42 41
15 Criciuma 34 11 6 17 45 58 39
16 Fluminense 34 10 9 15 37 42 39
-------------------------
17 Esporte Clube Bahia 34 9 12 13 32 42 39
18 Vasco da Gama 34 9 10 15 45 55 37
19 Ponte Preta 34 9 7 18 34 50 34
R20 Nautico 34 4 5 25 20 70 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 16
Botafogo v Atletico Paranaense (2130)
Sunday, November 17
Coritiba v Criciuma
Corinthians v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Cruzeiro v Ponte Preta (1900)
Fluminense v Sao Paulo (1900)
Vitoria v Santos (1900)
Goias v Internacional (2130)
Gremio v Flamengo (2130)
Nautico v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)
Portuguesa v Atletico Mineiro (2130)