Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Coritiba 1 Fluminense 0 Palmeiras 0 Atletico Mineiro 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 32 19 7 6 56 33 64 2 Sao Paulo 32 17 8 7 52 36 59 3 Atletico Mineiro 33 16 9 8 44 33 57 4 Internacional 32 17 5 10 43 33 56 ------------------------- 5 Fluminense 33 15 9 9 51 32 54 6 Gremio 32 15 9 8 27 18 54 7 Corinthians 32 14 12 6 40 24 54 8 Santos 32 13 7 12 38 31 46 9 Atletico Paranaense 32 12 7 13 36 38 43 10 Flamengo 32 12 7 13 35 37 43 11 Goias 32 11 8 13 30 33 41 12 Sport 32 11 7 14 26 40 40 13 Palmeiras 33 11 6 16 32 49 39 14 Coritiba 33 9 10 14 32 38 37 15 Figueirense 32 10 6 16 30 43 36 16 Chapecoense 32 9 9 14 30 36 36 ------------------------- 17 Vitoria 32 9 7 16 34 44 34 18 Botafogo 32 9 6 17 31 40 33 19 Bahia 32 7 10 15 25 33 31 20 Criciuma 32 7 9 16 23 44 30 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Still being played (GMT): Saturday, November 8 Botafogo v Atletico Paranaense (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Figueirense v Chapecoense (1900) Gremio v Internacional (1900) Sport v Flamengo (1900) Vitoria v Sao Paulo (1900) Corinthians v Santos (2130) Cruzeiro v Criciuma (2130) Goias v Bahia (2130)
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings