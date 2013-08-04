Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 4
Atletico Paranaense 2 Goias 0
Criciuma 0 Corinthians 2
Flamengo 3 Atletico Mineiro 0
Gremio 1 Internacional 1
Ponte Preta 1 Fluminense 1
Vasco da Gama 2 Botafogo 3
Vitoria 2 Portuguesa 1
Saturday, August 3
Cruzeiro 1 Coritiba 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Botafogo 11 7 2 2 18 10 23
2 Cruzeiro 11 6 3 2 23 9 21
3 Coritiba 11 5 5 1 17 12 20
4 Internacional 11 5 4 2 19 16 19
-------------------------
5 Esporte Clube Bahia 11 5 4 2 13 10 19
6 Vitoria 11 5 3 3 16 12 18
7 Corinthians 11 4 5 2 10 5 17
8 Atletico Paranaense 11 4 4 3 20 18 16
9 Gremio 11 4 4 3 12 11 16
10 Vasco da Gama 11 4 2 5 17 21 14
11 Fluminense 11 4 1 6 14 16 13
12 Flamengo 11 3 4 4 12 12 13
-------------------------
13 Goias 11 3 4 4 9 15 13
14 Santos 9 3 3 3 12 10 12
15 Ponte Preta 10 3 2 5 13 16 11
16 Criciuma 11 3 2 6 13 20 11
-------------------------
17 Atletico Mineiro 10 3 1 6 9 16 10
18 Sao Paulo 11 2 3 6 11 14 9
19 Portuguesa 11 1 5 5 12 18 8
20 Nautico 9 2 1 6 7 16 7
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 4
Santos v Nautico (1900) Postponed