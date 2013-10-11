Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 10
Flamengo 2 Internacional 1
Portuguesa 1 Goias 2
Wednesday, October 9
Corinthians 0 Atletico Paranaense 0
Coritiba 1 Santos 0
Cruzeiro 0 Sao Paulo 2
Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Vitoria 0
Gremio 1 Criciuma 2
Nautico 1 Botafogo 3
Ponte Preta 2 Atletico Mineiro 0
Vasco da Gama 1 Fluminense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 27 18 5 4 58 23 59
2 Gremio 27 14 6 7 33 23 48
3 Botafogo 27 13 7 7 40 31 46
4 Atletico Paranaense 27 12 9 6 45 35 45
-------------------------
5 Atletico Mineiro 27 10 9 8 32 28 39
6 Vitoria 27 10 7 10 38 40 37
7 Flamengo 27 9 10 8 33 32 37
8 Internacional 27 9 10 8 39 39 37
9 Goias 27 9 10 8 30 33 37
10 Santos 27 9 9 9 32 29 36
11 Esporte Clube Bahia 27 9 9 9 29 32 36
12 Corinthians 27 8 12 7 22 17 36
-------------------------
13 Portuguesa 27 9 7 11 41 40 34
14 Fluminense 27 9 7 11 31 34 34
15 Coritiba 27 8 10 9 30 35 34
16 Sao Paulo 27 9 6 12 26 29 33
-------------------------
17 Vasco da Gama 27 8 8 11 36 42 32
18 Criciuma 27 8 5 14 34 45 29
19 Ponte Preta 27 7 5 15 28 40 26
20 Nautico 27 4 5 18 18 48 17
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 12
Fluminense v Gremio (2130)
Vitoria v Coritiba (2130)
Sunday, October 13
Santos v Ponte Preta (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Cruzeiro (1900)
Criciuma v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Internacional v Nautico (1900)
Sao Paulo v Corinthians (1900)
Atletico Paranaense v Portuguesa (2130)
Botafogo v Flamengo (2130)
Goias v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)