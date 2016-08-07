Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
America-MG 1 Santos 0
Coritiba 3 Ponte Preta 1
Figueirense 1 Sport 1
Internacional 2 Fluminense 2
Palmeiras 2 Vitoria 1
Santa Cruz 1 Sao Paulo 2
Saturday, August 6
Flamengo 1 Atletico Paranaense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 19 11 3 5 35 20 36
2 Flamengo 19 10 4 5 23 19 34
3 Santos 19 10 3 6 32 17 33
4 Corinthians 18 10 3 5 27 14 33
-------------------------
5 Gremio 18 9 5 4 26 19 32
6 Atletico Mineiro 18 9 5 4 30 24 32
7 Atletico Paranaense 19 9 3 7 20 18 30
8 Ponte Preta 19 8 3 8 23 31 27
9 Sao Paulo 19 7 5 7 21 20 26
10 Fluminense 18 6 7 5 20 18 25
11 Chapecoense 18 5 9 4 26 30 24
12 Sport 19 6 5 8 29 29 23
13 Internacional 19 6 4 9 21 23 22
14 Vitoria 19 5 7 7 24 28 22
15 Coritiba 19 5 6 8 21 26 21
16 Figueirense 18 4 9 5 16 20 21
-------------------------
17 Botafogo 18 5 5 8 23 29 20
18 Santa Cruz 19 5 3 11 20 26 18
19 Cruzeiro 18 5 3 10 23 31 18
20 America-MG 19 3 4 12 12 30 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 8
Atletico Mineiro v Chapecoense (2300)
Tuesday, August 9
Corinthians v Cruzeiro (0000)