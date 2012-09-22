Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Figueirense 1 Palmeiras 3 Fluminense 2 Nautico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fluminense 26 16 8 2 43 18 56 2 Atletico Mineiro 24 15 6 3 39 17 51 3 Gremio 25 15 3 7 37 21 48 4 Vasco da Gama 25 12 7 6 32 26 43 ------------------------- 5 Sao Paulo 25 12 3 10 37 28 39 6 Botafogo 25 11 6 8 39 31 39 7 Internacional 25 9 10 6 30 22 37 8 Cruzeiro 25 10 5 10 32 35 35 9 Corinthians 25 9 8 8 28 24 35 10 Santos 25 8 9 8 30 32 33 11 Ponte Preta 25 8 9 8 30 32 33 12 Nautico 26 9 4 13 31 42 31 ------------------------- 13 Esporte Clube Bahia 25 7 10 8 26 27 31 14 Portuguesa 25 7 8 10 25 29 29 15 Coritiba 25 8 4 13 38 45 28 16 Flamengo 24 7 7 10 24 34 28 ------------------------- 17 Sport 25 5 9 11 22 35 24 18 Palmeiras 26 6 5 15 25 36 23 19 Figueirense 26 5 7 14 29 45 22 20 Goianiense 25 4 8 13 26 44 20 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Santos v Portuguesa (0000) Botafogo v Corinthians (1900) Goianiense v Flamengo (1900) Ponte Preta v Vasco da Gama (1900) Sao Paulo v Cruzeiro (1900) Atletico Mineiro v Gremio (2130) Internacional v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130) Sport v Coritiba (2130)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
