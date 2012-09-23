Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Atletico Mineiro 0 Gremio 0 Botafogo 2 Corinthians 2 Goianiense 1 Flamengo 2 Internacional 3 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Ponte Preta 0 Vasco da Gama 0 Sao Paulo 1 Cruzeiro 0 Sport 1 Coritiba 0 Saturday, September 22 Santos 1 Portuguesa 3 Figueirense 1 Palmeiras 3 Fluminense 2 Nautico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fluminense 26 16 8 2 43 18 56 2 Atletico Mineiro 25 15 7 3 39 17 52 3 Gremio 26 15 4 7 37 21 49 4 Vasco da Gama 26 12 8 6 32 26 44 ------------------------- 5 Sao Paulo 26 13 3 10 38 28 42 6 Botafogo 26 11 7 8 41 33 40 7 Internacional 26 10 10 6 33 23 40 8 Corinthians 26 9 9 8 30 26 36 9 Cruzeiro 26 10 5 11 32 36 35 10 Ponte Preta 26 8 10 8 30 32 34 11 Santos 26 8 9 9 31 35 33 12 Portuguesa 26 8 8 10 28 30 32 ------------------------- 13 Nautico 26 9 4 13 31 42 31 14 Flamengo 25 8 7 10 26 35 31 15 Esporte Clube Bahia 26 7 10 9 27 30 31 16 Coritiba 26 8 4 14 38 46 28 ------------------------- 17 Sport 26 6 9 11 23 35 27 18 Palmeiras 26 6 5 15 25 36 23 19 Figueirense 26 5 7 14 29 45 22 20 Goianiense 26 4 8 14 27 46 20 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.