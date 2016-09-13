Sept 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 12
Fluminense 4 Atletico Mineiro 2
Sunday, September 11
Atletico Paranaense 2 Internacional 1
Chapecoense 1 Coritiba 0
Cruzeiro 0 Botafogo 2
Gremio 0 Palmeiras 0
Ponte Preta 1 America-MG 1
Santos 2 Corinthians 1
Sao Paulo 3 Figueirense 1
Sport 5 Santa Cruz 3
Saturday, September 10
Vitoria 1 Flamengo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 24 14 5 5 42 23 47
2 Flamengo 24 14 4 6 32 24 46
3 Atletico Mineiro 24 12 6 6 39 34 42
4 Corinthians 24 12 4 8 34 23 40
-------------------------
5 Santos 24 12 3 9 39 23 39
6 Gremio 24 10 7 7 32 28 37
7 Fluminense 24 10 7 7 29 25 37
8 Atletico Paranaense 24 11 3 10 23 22 36
9 Botafogo 24 10 5 9 32 31 35
10 Ponte Preta 24 10 5 9 31 36 35
11 Chapecoense 24 8 10 6 34 39 34
12 Sao Paulo 24 8 7 9 26 25 31
13 Sport 24 8 6 10 36 39 30
14 Cruzeiro 24 8 5 11 32 37 29
15 Coritiba 24 7 8 9 29 30 29
16 Internacional 24 7 6 11 26 29 27
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 24 6 9 9 22 30 27
18 Vitoria 24 6 8 10 31 37 26
19 Santa Cruz 24 5 5 14 27 38 20
20 America-MG 24 3 5 16 15 38 14
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation