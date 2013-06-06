June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 5
Criciuma 3 Santos 1
Cruzeiro 1 Corinthians 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Botafogo 1
Flamengo 0 Nautico 1
Gremio 1 Vitoria 0
Ponte Preta 3 Atletico Paranaense 4
Portuguesa 1 Internacional 1
Sao Paulo 0 Goias 1
Vasco da Gama 2 Atletico Mineiro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 4 2 1 1 9 4 7
2 Sao Paulo 4 2 1 1 7 2 7
3 Vitoria 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
4 Gremio 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
6 Esporte Clube Bahia 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
7 Fluminense 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
8 Criciuma 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
9 Vasco da Gama 4 2 0 2 4 7 6
10 Internacional 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
11 Coritiba 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
12 Atletico Paranaense 4 1 2 1 9 9 5
-------------------------
13 Corinthians 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
14 Goias 4 1 2 1 3 7 5
15 Nautico 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
16 Ponte Preta 4 1 0 3 5 7 3
-------------------------
17 Portuguesa 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
18 Santos 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
19 Flamengo 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
20 Atletico Mineiro 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, June 7
Coritiba v Fluminense (0000)
Saturday, June 8
Criciuma v Flamengo (1920)
Cruzeiro v Internacional (1920)
Corinthians v Portuguesa (2130)
Vasco da Gama v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)
Sunday, June 9
Ponte Preta v Botafogo (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Gremio (2130)
Coritiba v Nautico (2130)
Fluminense v Goias (2130)
Vitoria v Atletico Paranaense (2130)