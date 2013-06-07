Soccer-Mbappe shines again as Monaco restore three-point lead
PARIS, March 5 Kylian Mbappe scored twice to inspire Monaco to a 4-0 drubbing of Nantes that restored their three-point lead at top of the Ligue 1 standings on Sunday.
June 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 6 Coritiba 2 Fluminense 1 Wednesday, June 5 Criciuma 3 Santos 1 Cruzeiro 1 Corinthians 0 Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Botafogo 1 Flamengo 0 Nautico 1 Gremio 1 Vitoria 0 Ponte Preta 3 Atletico Paranaense 4 Portuguesa 1 Internacional 1 Sao Paulo 0 Goias 1 Vasco da Gama 2 Atletico Mineiro 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Coritiba 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 2 Cruzeiro 4 2 1 1 9 4 7 3 Sao Paulo 4 2 1 1 7 2 7 4 Vitoria 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 ------------------------- 5 Gremio 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 6 Botafogo 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 7 Esporte Clube Bahia 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 8 Fluminense 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 9 Criciuma 4 2 0 2 6 7 6 10 Vasco da Gama 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 11 Internacional 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 12 Atletico Paranaense 4 1 2 1 9 9 5 ------------------------- 13 Corinthians 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 14 Goias 4 1 2 1 3 7 5 15 Nautico 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 16 Ponte Preta 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 ------------------------- 17 Portuguesa 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 18 Santos 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 19 Flamengo 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 20 Atletico Mineiro 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 8 Criciuma v Flamengo (1920) Cruzeiro v Internacional (1920) Corinthians v Portuguesa (2130) Vasco da Gama v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130) Sunday, June 9 Ponte Preta v Botafogo (0000) Atletico Mineiro v Gremio (2130) Coritiba v Nautico (2130) Fluminense v Goias (2130) Vitoria v Atletico Paranaense (2130)
PARIS, March 5 Kylian Mbappe scored twice to inspire Monaco to a 4-0 drubbing of Nantes that restored their three-point lead at top of the Ligue 1 standings on Sunday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, March 5 Jaguares 1 Millonarios 0 La Equidad 1 Envigado 0 Saturday, March 4 Independiente Medellin 3 Deportivo Cali 1 Santa Fe 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Bucaramanga 0 Tigres 1 Pasto 1 Alianza Petrolera 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independi
March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 5 Belenenses 2 GD Chaves 1 Maritimo 1 Vitoria Setubal 0 Pacos de Ferreira 0 CD Tondela 0 Sporting 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Saturday, March 4 CD Feirense 0 Benfica 1 Porto 7 Nacional 0 Braga 3 FC Arouca 1 Friday, March 3 Moreirense 0 Boavista 0 Stan