Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 26
America-MG 2 Sport 2
Botafogo 1 Ponte Preta 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 36 22 8 6 59 31 74
2 Santos 36 21 5 10 58 33 68
3 Flamengo 36 19 10 7 50 35 67
4 Atletico Mineiro 36 17 11 8 60 48 62
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 37 16 8 13 42 39 56
6 Atletico Paranaense 36 17 4 15 38 32 55
7 Corinthians 36 15 9 12 46 39 54
8 Gremio 36 14 11 11 40 38 53
9 Chapecoense 36 13 13 10 49 52 52
10 Ponte Preta 37 14 8 15 46 52 50
11 Fluminense 36 13 10 13 44 43 49
12 Cruzeiro 36 13 9 14 45 46 48
13 Sao Paulo 36 12 10 14 37 35 46
14 Coritiba 36 11 13 12 41 39 46
15 Sport 37 12 8 17 47 55 44
16 Vitoria 36 11 9 16 49 51 42
-------------------------
17 Internacional 36 10 9 17 33 40 39
R18 Figueirense 36 7 13 16 29 48 34
R19 Santa Cruz 36 7 7 22 40 63 28
R20 America-MG 37 7 7 23 23 57 28
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, November 26
Corinthians v Atletico Paranaense (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo (1900)
Flamengo v Santos (1900)
Internacional v Cruzeiro (1900)
Palmeiras v Chapecoense (1900)
Figueirense v Fluminense (2130)
Santa Cruz v Gremio (2130)
Monday, November 28
Coritiba v Vitoria (2200)