Oct 9 Brazilian results and standings after
Sunday's matches
Avai 3 Atletico Paranaense 0
Ceara 1 Figueirense 1
Corinthians 3 Goianense 0
Flamengo 3 Fluminense 2
Internacional 3 Vasco da Gama 0
Santos 1 Palmeiras 0
Played on Saturday
America-MG 0 Atletico Mineiro 0
Botafogo 2 Esporte Clube Bahia 2
Coritiba 2 Gremio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 28 15 6 7 42 28 51
2 Vasco da Gama 28 14 8 6 43 33 50
3 Sao Paulo 28 13 8 7 45 35 47
4 Flamengo 28 12 11 5 47 37 47
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 27 13 7 7 42 32 46
6 Fluminense 28 14 2 12 39 36 44
7 Internacional 28 11 10 7 46 35 43
8 Coritiba 28 11 7 10 46 34 40
9 Palmeiras 28 9 13 6 33 27 40
10 Gremio 28 11 6 11 32 35 39
11 Santos 27 11 5 11 39 41 38
12 Goianense 28 10 8 10 34 32 38
-------------------------
13 Figueirense 28 9 11 8 33 34 38
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 28 8 10 10 34 37 34
15 Ceara 28 8 8 12 35 46 32
16 Cruzeiro 28 8 6 14 34 38 30
-------------------------
17 Atletico Mineiro 28 7 6 15 33 45 27
18 Atletico Paranaense 28 6 9 13 27 41 27
19 Avai 28 6 7 15 35 57 25
20 America-MG 28 3 12 13 33 49 21
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
