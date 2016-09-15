Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 14 Botafogo 0 Santos 1 Coritiba 1 Corinthians 1 Figueirense 2 America-MG 2 Palmeiras 1 Flamengo 1 Ponte Preta 3 Gremio 0 Santa Cruz 1 Atletico Paranaense 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 25 14 6 5 43 24 48 2 Flamengo 25 14 5 6 33 25 47 3 Santos 25 13 3 9 40 23 42 4 Atletico Mineiro 24 12 6 6 39 34 42 ------------------------- 5 Corinthians 25 12 5 8 35 24 41 6 Ponte Preta 25 11 5 9 34 36 38 7 Fluminense 24 10 7 7 29 25 37 8 Gremio 25 10 7 8 32 31 37 9 Atletico Paranaense 25 11 3 11 23 23 36 10 Botafogo 25 10 5 10 32 32 35 11 Chapecoense 24 8 10 6 34 39 34 12 Sao Paulo 24 8 7 9 26 25 31 13 Sport 24 8 6 10 36 39 30 14 Coritiba 25 7 9 9 30 31 30 15 Cruzeiro 24 8 5 11 32 37 29 16 Figueirense 25 6 10 9 24 32 28 ------------------------- 17 Internacional 24 7 6 11 26 29 27 18 Vitoria 24 6 8 10 31 37 26 19 Santa Cruz 25 6 5 14 28 38 23 20 America-MG 25 3 6 16 17 40 15 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 15 Atletico Mineiro v Sport (2230) Fluminense v Chapecoense (2230) Friday, September 16 Internacional v Vitoria (0000) Sao Paulo v Cruzeiro (0000) Saturday, September 17 Corinthians v Palmeiras (1900) Sunday, September 18 Flamengo v Figueirense (1400) Atletico Paranaense v Sao Paulo (1900) Chapecoense v Ponte Preta (1900) Cruzeiro v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Gremio v Fluminense (1900) Sport v Coritiba (1900) Santos v Santa Cruz (2130) Vitoria v Botafogo (2130) Monday, September 19 America-MG v Internacional (2300)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)