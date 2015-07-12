July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 12
Atletico Paranaense 1 Fluminense 2
Avai 2 Chapecoense 1
Cruzeiro 1 Goias 0
Flamengo 0 Corinthians 3
Joinville 0 Internacional 2
Sao Paulo 3 Coritiba 1
Sport 2 Palmeiras 2
Saturday, July 11
Ponte Preta 0 Atletico Mineiro 2
Gremio 2 Vasco da Gama 0
Santos 3 Figueirense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 13 9 2 2 28 12 29
2 Fluminense 13 8 3 2 17 11 27
3 Corinthians 13 8 2 3 15 8 26
4 Gremio 13 8 2 3 19 13 26
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 13 7 3 3 20 12 24
6 Sport 13 6 6 1 23 14 24
7 Palmeiras 13 6 4 3 21 10 22
8 Atletico Paranaense 13 6 1 6 16 16 19
9 Chapecoense 13 6 1 6 11 12 19
10 Ponte Preta 13 4 5 4 15 16 17
11 Cruzeiro 13 5 1 7 12 11 16
12 Internacional 13 4 4 5 11 15 16
13 Avai 13 4 4 5 14 19 16
14 Figueirense 13 4 3 6 12 18 15
15 Flamengo 13 4 1 8 12 19 13
16 Goias 13 3 4 6 11 12 13
-------------------------
17 Santos 13 3 4 6 17 21 13
18 Coritiba 13 2 3 8 8 17 9
19 Vasco da Gama 13 2 3 8 5 21 9
20 Joinville 13 2 2 9 6 16 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation