Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 9 Atletico Mineiro 2 Gremio 0 Coritiba 1 Nautico 0 Fluminense 2 Goias 1 Vitoria 3 Atletico Paranaense 2 Saturday, June 8 Ponte Preta 0 Botafogo 2 Corinthians 0 Portuguesa 0 Criciuma 0 Flamengo 3 Cruzeiro 2 Internacional 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Coritiba 5 3 2 0 6 3 11 2 Vitoria 5 3 1 1 10 5 10 3 Botafogo 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 4 Fluminense 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 ------------------------- 5 Cruzeiro 5 2 2 1 11 6 8 6 Esporte Clube Bahia 5 2 2 1 6 6 8 7 Sao Paulo 4 2 1 1 7 2 7 8 Gremio 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 9 Vasco da Gama 5 2 1 2 5 8 7 10 Criciuma 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 11 Internacional 5 1 3 1 8 7 6 12 Corinthians 5 1 3 1 3 3 6 ------------------------- 13 Flamengo 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 14 Atletico Paranaense 5 1 2 2 11 12 5 15 Goias 5 1 2 2 4 9 5 16 Atletico Mineiro 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 ------------------------- 17 Nautico 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 18 Ponte Preta 5 1 0 4 5 9 3 19 Portuguesa 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 20 Santos 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)