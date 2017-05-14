May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Gremio 2 Botafogo 0
Avai 0 Vitoria 0
Bahia 6 Atletico Paranaense 2
Cruzeiro 1 Sao Paulo 0
Fluminense 3 Santos 2
Palmeiras 4 Vasco da Gama 0
Ponte Preta 4 Sport 0
Saturday, May 13
Corinthians 1 Chapecoense 1
Flamengo 1 Atletico Mineiro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bahia 1 1 0 0 6 2 3
2 Palmeiras 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
2 Ponte Preta 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
4 Gremio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 Fluminense 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
6 Cruzeiro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
7 Atletico Mineiro 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Chapecoense 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Corinthians 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Flamengo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Avai 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Vitoria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
Goianiense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coritiba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Santos 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
16 Sao Paulo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
17 Botafogo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 Atletico Paranaense 1 0 0 1 2 6 0
19 Sport 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
19 Vasco da Gama 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1-6: Copa Libertadores
7-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 15
Coritiba v Goianiense (2300)