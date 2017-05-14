May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Gremio 2 Botafogo 0 Avai 0 Vitoria 0 Bahia 6 Atletico Paranaense 2 Cruzeiro 1 Sao Paulo 0 Fluminense 3 Santos 2 Palmeiras 4 Vasco da Gama 0 Ponte Preta 4 Sport 0 Saturday, May 13 Corinthians 1 Chapecoense 1 Flamengo 1 Atletico Mineiro 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bahia 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 2 Palmeiras 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Ponte Preta 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 4 Gremio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 Fluminense 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 6 Cruzeiro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 7 Atletico Mineiro 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Chapecoense 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Corinthians 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Flamengo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Avai 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Vitoria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- Goianiense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coritiba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Santos 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 16 Sao Paulo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 17 Botafogo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 18 Atletico Paranaense 1 0 0 1 2 6 0 19 Sport 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 19 Vasco da Gama 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 15 Coritiba v Goianiense (2300)